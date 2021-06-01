Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
QuanticaLabs

Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress

QuanticaLabs
QuanticaLabs
Hire Me
  • Save
Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress trainer teacher schedule lesson school course class wordpress plugin plugin wordpress reservation online booking appointment booking course booking booking

Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress

Price
$40
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress
Download color palette

Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress

Price
$40
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Bookingo - Course Booking System for WordPress

We proudly present Bookingo Course Booking System for WordPress, a powerful WordPress booking plugin for a small service industry, schools and trainers. The plugin will be perfect as a booking for a swimming school, language or driving school, wherever we deal with a repeating pattern of classes.

Download:

WordPress Version

💙 Press "L" if you like it.
Please follow us on Dribbble.

Thanks!

Follow us on:
Envato - Twitter - Facebook - Behance - Instagram

QuanticaLabs
QuanticaLabs
Power Elite Author from Envato with 10+ years’ experience
Hire Me

More by QuanticaLabs

View profile
    • Like