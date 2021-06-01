Website Revamp

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers ✌️
Happy to share our recent website makeover!
We are working on refreshing our branding to bring delight to our users, all the while making a scalable Design system of flexible modules.
For this we redefined our art direction values to be closer to the experience we wanted to bring to our users.
We concentrated on three main axis :
(1) Bring elegance through simplicity, with a sleek and refined visual universe
(2) Show a humanized service, thoughtful of our clients' needs.
(3) Present a Cutting-edge product - highlight Qonto as a finance solution of the future driven by technology and design 🚀
We’re continuously improving it, so stay tuned for more very soon!
—
See it live on qonto.com
💜 Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and press L if you like it!