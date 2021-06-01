MadeByShape

iET logo website web design branding illustration typography user interface ux ui
Brand Direction, 3D Illustration, Tone of Voice and Web Design & Development for iET; a recruitment agency based in the heart of Zurich, Switzerland.

View full case study: https://madebyshape.co.uk/work/iet/

View Live Website:
https://iet.ch/

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
