Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©

Washington Academy Online

Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
Pavel Prannychuk for LOOKSGREAT©
Hire Us
  • Save
Washington Academy Online mobile 2021 trend header menu ux ui typography states rollup hover button tile list dropdown course online education school academy
Washington Academy Online mobile 2021 trend header menu ux ui typography states rollup hover button tile list dropdown course online education school academy
Download color palette
  1. WA_Dbl. 6 (1).png
  2. WA_Dbl. 9 (1).png

Subjects and Student Guide pages, adaptations and states for WA Online 🎓

Full case on Be soon!

Don't forget check our Instagram:
https://instagram.com/looksgreat.studio?igshid=15cftlauunqhp

& Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/prannychuk

Peace ✌️

1b741053f608773c99823afd26556193
Rebound of
Washington Academy Online
By Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
LOOKSGREAT©
Let's make it great!
Hire Us

More by LOOKSGREAT©

View profile
    • Like