Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhi Adityaksa

Money Savings App

Abhi Adityaksa
Abhi Adityaksa
  • Save
Money Savings App money app mobile ui app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 🖐🖐

New Month! new exploration! this is my new design money savings application. This app helps you to save your money for anything you plan like a holiday, buy a new phone or etc.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like it ✨

Follow me on 👩‍🚀
Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Abhi Adityaksa
Abhi Adityaksa

More by Abhi Adityaksa

View profile
    • Like