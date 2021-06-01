Boho Wines. Boho - Homemade Summer Wines Label Design

Trending designs to inspire you
"BOHO" is one of the most cozy bohemian-style cafes in Baku. It is famous for its special selection of tea and wine, and this is the label that I developed for them. These wines are homemade wines. They will be low alcohol and semi-sweet with the taste of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Viognier grapes with elegant aroma.
Full Project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/97260485/Boho-Homemade-Summer-Wines-Label-Design