Boho Wines. Boho - Homemade Summer Wines Label Design

Boho Wines. Boho - Homemade Summer Wines Label Design boho wine wine label design wine labels wine label wine design rose rose wine boho style bohemian wine boho boho wines
"BOHO" is one of the most cozy bohemian-style cafes in Baku. It is famous for its special selection of tea and wine, and this is the label that I developed for them. These wines are homemade wines. They will be low alcohol and semi-sweet with the taste of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Viognier grapes with elegant aroma.
Full Project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/97260485/Boho-Homemade-Summer-Wines-Label-Design

