Boho Wines. Boho - Homemade Summer Wines Label Design

"BOHO" is one of the most cozy bohemian-style cafes in Baku. It is famous for its special selection of tea and wine, and this is the label that I developed for them. These wines are homemade wines. They will be low alcohol and semi-sweet with the taste of Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc and Viognier grapes with elegant aroma.

