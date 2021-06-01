Music Player App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers 👋
I wanted to share my latest Adobe XD Creative Challenge to you. This time: Music Player App.
In our times, hearing your favorite songs over the phones has become an everyday thing. Dark mode is essential for us because most people access their music app late night or in the morning. For our eyes it can be difficult reading from a bright screen in serpent times.
So we have a trendy dark mode!
If you like my rebound shot - show it to me: Press "L" 🏀