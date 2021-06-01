Benjamin-Leon Kraft

Music Player App Concept

I wanted to share my latest Adobe XD Creative Challenge to you. This time: Music Player App.
In our times, hearing your favorite songs over the phones has become an everyday thing. Dark mode is essential for us because most people access their music app late night or in the morning. For our eyes it can be difficult reading from a bright screen in serpent times.

So we have a trendy dark mode!

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
