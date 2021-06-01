Chris Mertinat

dailyUI 001

dailyUI 001 signup screen login design figma screendesign app design uidesign ui 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Create a sign up page

#dailyui #001 / 100

Challenge by @Daily_UI.

font: Space Grotesk by https://floriankarsten.com/ image: Ilya lix https://unsplash.com/photos/_aBSUUhqMoo tool: https://figma.com/

