One of the most challenging projects this year so far 🙂 Logo for The Great Star Theater 大明星 — a nonprofit live performance venue that hosts musicals and circuses and all sorts of other live shows. It’s a 96-year-old historic 600-seat theater in San Francisco Chinatown. Fun fact: Bruce Lee’s parents used to perform Chinese opera there when he was a child.

After so many versions, the working solution was found. The Great Star Theater wish you all success! ❤️