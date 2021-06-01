Trending designs to inspire you
One of the most challenging projects this year so far 🙂 Logo for The Great Star Theater 大明星 — a nonprofit live performance venue that hosts musicals and circuses and all sorts of other live shows. It’s a 96-year-old historic 600-seat theater in San Francisco Chinatown. Fun fact: Bruce Lee’s parents used to perform Chinese opera there when he was a child.
After so many versions, the working solution was found. The Great Star Theater wish you all success! ❤️