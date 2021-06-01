Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandra Erkaeva

The Great Star Theater

Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Hire Me
  • Save
The Great Star Theater theater star dragon design mascot logo logotype branding
The Great Star Theater theater star dragon design mascot logo logotype branding
Download color palette
  1. The-Great-Star-Theater.jpg
  2. The-Great-Star-Theater-02.jpg

One of the most challenging projects this year so far 🙂 Logo for The Great Star Theater 大明星 — a nonprofit live performance venue that hosts musicals and circuses and all sorts of other live shows. It’s a 96-year-old historic 600-seat theater in San Francisco Chinatown. Fun fact: Bruce Lee’s parents used to perform Chinese opera there when he was a child.

After so many versions, the working solution was found. The Great Star Theater wish you all success! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Erkaeva

View profile
    • Like