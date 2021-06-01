Celebrating 5 Billion Downloads

Hey there! Happy to launch the Voodoo Dribbble account! For the context, Voodoo is a creative and tech company, leader of the hyper-casual gaming market. 🔥

We'll be posting anything related to the design work we do here, could it be brand, product, 3d illustrations, game visuals, or animations.

This post is about the celebration of our 5,000,000,000 game downloads. It's a big milestone, and if you want to learn more, you can check the blog post right there ⚡️

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!

🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store

🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!