Design concept for Mediadesk service. It is a system for effective online advertising management.

Purpose:

Our task was to make a simple, lightweight website, but at the same time interesting, which you want to watch to the end.

Decision:

The line symbolizes a graph that strives towards the most important goal pursued by the user of the Mediadesk product - achieving the KPIs of their advertising campaigns.

We divided large semantic blocks with an effective technique - changing the direction of movement of the content.