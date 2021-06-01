Trending designs to inspire you
Design concept for Mediadesk service. It is a system for effective online advertising management.
⠀
Purpose:
Our task was to make a simple, lightweight website, but at the same time interesting, which you want to watch to the end.
⠀
Decision:
The line symbolizes a graph that strives towards the most important goal pursued by the user of the Mediadesk product - achieving the KPIs of their advertising campaigns.
⠀
We divided large semantic blocks with an effective technique - changing the direction of movement of the content.