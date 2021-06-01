Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mediadesk
Mediadesk clean web kpi graph design minimal uiux fullscreen webdesign ui
Mediadesk clean web kpi graph design minimal uiux fullscreen webdesign ui
Design concept for Mediadesk service. It is a system for effective online advertising management.

Purpose:
Our task was to make a simple, lightweight website, but at the same time interesting, which you want to watch to the end.

Decision:
The line symbolizes a graph that strives towards the most important goal pursued by the user of the Mediadesk product - achieving the KPIs of their advertising campaigns.

We divided large semantic blocks with an effective technique - changing the direction of movement of the content.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
