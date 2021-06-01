Dimas Fakhruddin

We Are One - Lettering

We Are One - Lettering serif typeface serif font decorative letter vintage design design victorian retro design typography logo custom type vector hand lettering lettering
Custom Lettering Design for class's reunion which implemented on t-shirt later.

