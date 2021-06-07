Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruben Daems (.com)

Quid Chat App - Logo Design v2

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
  • Save
Quid Chat App - Logo Design v2 apple store mark identity brand branding design logo chat logo chat app designer brand identity designer signup login screen brand app
Download color palette

Quid - Logo Design v2
Quid is an unused concept from the portfolio.

Interested in working with me?
I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email me at hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com for more information.

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

More by Ruben Daems (.com)

View profile
    • Like