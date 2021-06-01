Wedding App UI

Hello there dribbblers👋

Feel like you are being overwhelmed with things to buy and plan prior to a wedding? Feel like you want to have all your wedding needs in one place?

WeddingCart is here to help you out! Wedding Cart is an app that finds out all your required wedding needs and also filters the available services based on your location.

It suggests the best and most easily accessible services with just a click based on your location and budget! From wedding halls to food catering services, from wedding cakes to hotel booking for out-of-town guests, everything can be found in a single app!

