Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Davor Butorac

Logofolio 2020

Davor Butorac
Davor Butorac
Hire Me
  • Save
Logofolio 2020 visual design branding design brand design logofont logotype logomarks logos logocollection logofolio brand identity dbworkplay brandidentity type logodesign visual identity symbol logomark logo branding
Download color palette

Collection of work behind which real stories and people stand. It's a completely different result when you create work for yourself, from the work that is directed by your client. This part is the hardest, but the expectation of getting to the final result is what makes this job perfect.

Behance project link

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118483919/Logofolio-2020

Looking to start a new design project?

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Instagram I Behance I Website

Thank you!

Davor Butorac
Davor Butorac
Freelance Logo Designer. Available Worldwide.
Hire Me

More by Davor Butorac

View profile
    • Like