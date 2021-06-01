Marcel Bechler 🍃

Steeped · Manage Vessels

Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃
  • Save
Steeped · Manage Vessels ios app app mobile settings cup pot editor vessel ceramic tea drink typography mobile app ui ux app design clean ios
Download color palette

This is the flow to manage your tea vessels saved in the app to use for brewing.

About Steeped:
Last year I had the opportunity to co-found Steeped, an upcoming app for tea enthusiasts to buy, rate and explore their favorite tea.
If you want to get early access, sign up on https://steeped.app!

Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃

More by Marcel Bechler 🍃

View profile
    • Like