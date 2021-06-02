Ruben Daems (.com)

Quid Chat App - Logo Design v1

Quid Chat App - Logo Design v1
Download color palette
  1. Quid-App-Exploration4.png
  2. Quid-App-Exploration.png

Quid - Logo Design v1
Quid is an unused concept from the portfolio.

Interested in working with me?
I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email me at hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com for more information.

Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

