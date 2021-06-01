Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tim Boelaars

Air Mobiles

Air Mobiles concepts mobile air kinetic illustration
I recently worked on a few ideas for kinetic air mobiles. More up on my portfolio.

Would be fun to make this for real one day. Hit me up if you are, or know of anyone who, that might be able to help with that. 🙋‍♂️🎡

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Illustrator in Amsterdam.
