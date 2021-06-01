Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glassmorphic Gaming Dashboard Concept

This is my first attempt at creating something extraordinary with product designing. I used the technique of glassmorphism to give this look an extra edge. Furthermore, I used the concept of a gaming dashboard and meddled around with a colour scheme that looks both serious and exciting, perhaps even elusive.

