Glassmorphic Gaming Dashboard Concept

This is my first attempt at creating something extraordinary with product designing. I used the technique of glassmorphism to give this look an extra edge. Furthermore, I used the concept of a gaming dashboard and meddled around with a colour scheme that looks both serious and exciting, perhaps even elusive.