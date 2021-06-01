Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anita Jürgeleit

Captura NOW

Anita Jürgeleit
Anita Jürgeleit
Hire Me
  • Save
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Captura NOW sans serif graphic design font family vietnamese bulgarian cyrillic variable fonts variable type design type font typeface typography
Download color palette
  1. dribble.png
  2. dribble2.png
  3. dribble3.png
  4. dribble4.png
  5. dribble5.png
  6. dribble6.png
  7. dribble7.png
  8. dribble9.png

Save this post as a reminder if you don't want to miss the 80% OFF discount of Captura NOW 🔥. Expires on July 4th.

Here are the top features you'll get:
😍 FREE MEDIUM STYLES
🎉 VARIABLE FONTS (YEEHAA!!!)
🌍 Latin & Cyrillic

Check for download:
anitajuergeleit.de

Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Newsletter

Anita Jürgeleit
Anita Jürgeleit
Fonts & Typefaces
Hire Me

More by Anita Jürgeleit

View profile
    • Like