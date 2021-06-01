SplitShire – 線上免費高品質圖庫推薦，提供大量 CC0 可商用圖片與高品質優質影片下載

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SplitShire 是一款提供非常大量高品質圖片的免費線上圖庫，當中除了提供非常獨特的高解析度免費圖片之外，也提供了大量的免費影片。這些資源都是由網站的攝影師親自拍攝的作品，然後免費以 CC0 授權的方式公開分享給大家下載使用，因此這些資源是可以被免費用於商業或個人的專案作品當中進行使用。
我們先前有介紹過許多同樣是高解析度的高品質圖庫，像是：Storyset、CleanPNG、Picjumbo、Pexels、Foodiesfeed、MyStockPhotos…等等，非常好用的免費線上圖庫。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/splitshire/