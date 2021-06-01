Amier Grafis

Logo Migunani Indonesia

Logo Migunani Indonesia logogram logotype logobusiness logomaker logo illustration logomaker icon logo illustration design vector logodesign branding design logo
Download color palette

I made this logo for client in Indonesia. SOLD OUT :)

Well, if you need the logo for your business or branding. Contact me yah

Inbox or email : amiergrafis@gmail.com

Cheers!!

