Finance Logo Animation

Happy to present you the logo animation I created based on rejected logo concept (which was my favourite btw 😎). Fineto is a finance company, which helps small startups get best loan offer on the market.
I used bar graph and coin (ball) to show the process of findind best loan offer, and once this offer is spotted (highest bar) - logo immediately reveals.
Let me know what you think!