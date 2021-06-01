Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viktar Milasheuski

Finance Logo Animation

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski
Finance Logo Animation animation 2d icon animation animated gif after effects logodesign logo logo animation animation
Happy to present you the logo animation I created based on rejected logo concept (which was my favourite btw 😎). Fineto is a finance company, which helps small startups get best loan offer on the market.

I used bar graph and coin (ball) to show the process of findind best loan offer, and once this offer is spotted (highest bar) - logo immediately reveals.

Let me know what you think!

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski

