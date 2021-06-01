War Museum style and feel exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This "sketch" was an attempt to find a style that worked well for a war museum poem exposition. It had to look, feel like a memory conveyed via poetry.
Deze "schets" was een poging tot een stijl te vinden die goed aansloot op expositie omtrent gedichten in een oorlogsmuseum. Het moest de indruk wekken van een herinnering, overgedragen via poëzie.
Thanks for viewing
Bedankt