Sam Buydens

War Museum style and feel exploration

Sam Buydens
Sam Buydens
  • Save
War Museum style and feel exploration design webdesign grim animated poetry war museum exposition exploration
War Museum style and feel exploration design webdesign grim animated poetry war museum exposition exploration
Download color palette
  1. Landing Test.png
  2. HeaderTest.mp4
  3. Landing Test.png

This "sketch" was an attempt to find a style that worked well for a war museum poem exposition. It had to look, feel like a memory conveyed via poetry.

Deze "schets" was een poging tot een stijl te vinden die goed aansloot op expositie omtrent gedichten in een oorlogsmuseum. Het moest de indruk wekken van een herinnering, overgedragen via poëzie.

Thanks for viewing
Bedankt

Landing Test.png
1 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Sam Buydens
Sam Buydens
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sam Buydens

View profile
    • Like