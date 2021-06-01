War Museum style and feel exploration

This "sketch" was an attempt to find a style that worked well for a war museum poem exposition. It had to look, feel like a memory conveyed via poetry.

Deze "schets" was een poging tot een stijl te vinden die goed aansloot op expositie omtrent gedichten in een oorlogsmuseum. Het moest de indruk wekken van een herinnering, overgedragen via poëzie.

Thanks for viewing

Bedankt