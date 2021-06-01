UI Design Challenge Day1

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone,
I hope you are doing well.
Recently, I have started the landing page design challenge by @memorisely.
I am sorry for starting late in posting these design.
So, here the 1st-day challenge is about designing a landing page for the local cafe, which will open soon.
Please free to comment and give me feedback on it. Thank you.