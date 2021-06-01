Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kriti Verma

UI Design Challenge Day1

UI Design Challenge Day1 design ux uxuidesign ui uxdesign mobileappdesign mobileapp design challenge
Hello everyone,
I hope you are doing well.
Recently, I have started the landing page design challenge by @memorisely.
.
.
I am sorry for starting late in posting these design.
.
.
So, here the 1st-day challenge is about designing a landing page for the local cafe, which will open soon.
.
Please free to comment and give me feedback on it. Thank you.

