I had so much fun working on Coders League website. We created everything from branding to development. I had the flexibility to really play with elements for this website as well as colours and typography. I was able to come up with a modern solution and I am really happy with the results as well as the communication we had with the client.
Here is the link to the website:
Coders League
Check it out and let me know in the comments what do you think, any feedback is appreciated!
Have a great day from us at Moye design team.