Basicons / 8154 / Line, Solid, Color

Basicons / 8154 / Line, Solid, Color free freebie solid icons line icons flat icons interface website ui app basic svg vector design illustration outline color solid line bundle basicons
  1. iconset1.jpg
  2. iconset2.jpg
  3. iconset3.jpg
  4. iconset4.jpg
  5. iconset5.jpg
  6. iconset6.jpg
  7. iconset7.jpg

Basicons, 8154

Hey guys! 🖖
We finally did it and now present to you the next version of the Basicons bundle!
👇
Ultimate collection of line, solid, and color vector icons to make your workflow faster and more productive.

🗂 Full previews: https://edt.graphics/basicons

🆓 Try it with a FREE demo:
https://gum.co/free-christmas-icons
https://gum.co/free-doctor-icons
https://gum.co/free-dev-logos

📦 What will you get:
— 8154 icons in 164 categories (for line and solid, color in progress)
— SVG (each icon separately)
— IconJar Support

