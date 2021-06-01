Basicons / 8154 / Line, Solid, Color

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys! 🖖
We finally did it and now present to you the next version of the Basicons bundle!
👇
Ultimate collection of line, solid, and color vector icons to make your workflow faster and more productive.
🗂 Full previews: https://edt.graphics/basicons
🆓 Try it with a FREE demo:
https://gum.co/free-christmas-icons
https://gum.co/free-doctor-icons
https://gum.co/free-dev-logos
📦 What will you get:
— 8154 icons in 164 categories (for line and solid, color in progress)
— SVG (each icon separately)
— IconJar Support