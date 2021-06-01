Basicons / 8154 / Line, Solid, Color

Hey guys! 🖖

We finally did it and now present to you the next version of the Basicons bundle!

👇

Ultimate collection of line, solid, and color vector icons to make your workflow faster and more productive.

🗂 Full previews: https://edt.graphics/basicons

🆓 Try it with a FREE demo:

https://gum.co/free-christmas-icons

https://gum.co/free-doctor-icons

https://gum.co/free-dev-logos

📦 What will you get:

— 8154 icons in 164 categories (for line and solid, color in progress)

— SVG (each icon separately)

— IconJar Support