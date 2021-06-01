Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logosmyk

Yellow tractor

Logosmyk
Logosmyk
  • Save
Yellow tractor logosmyk logomaker logodesign tractorlogo logofolio branding logo tractor organic
Download color palette

8 day. Yellow tractor. Organic farm. Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.
Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

Logosmyk
Logosmyk

More by Logosmyk

View profile
    • Like