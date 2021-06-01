Antonín Páral

FitBack

FitBack typography logotype graphic modern logo vector minimal graphic design logo branding design
Logo design for FitBack - a daily physiocentre for children and adults who need exercise under professional supervision to improve their health and fitness.

As part of the implementation, we started in a slightly abstract design. The graphic element contains circles that indicate the "path" of the spine. The element is complemented by a fresh, dynamic font.

www.antoninparal.com

