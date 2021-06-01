Petra Sitaru

Work it

Petra Sitaru
Petra Sitaru
  • Save
Work it flat design vector art metaphor illustrations spot illustration two colors illustration simple illustration line illustration brand illustration character ui illustration editorial illustration website illustrations work
Work it flat design vector art metaphor illustrations spot illustration two colors illustration simple illustration line illustration brand illustration character ui illustration editorial illustration website illustrations work
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 2.jpg
  2. Untitled_Artwork 4.jpg

I had some free time and decided to illustrate a few rejected sketches.
Should probably start experimenting a bit more with the color palate but not today, that’s for future Petra to worry about.

Petra Sitaru
Petra Sitaru
Brand Illustration designer___✍️

More by Petra Sitaru

View profile
    • Like