Natalie Sinkevich

Dreamy Gradients & Shapes

Natalie Sinkevich
Natalie Sinkevich
  • Save
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Dreamy Gradients & Shapes abstract shapes grainy texture fluid shapes backgrounds gradient
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg
  4. 04.jpg
  5. 05.jpg
  6. 06.jpg
  7. 07.jpg

Collection of 10 vivid adjustable gradients for Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop in 3 sizes: Landscape, Instagram Post, Instagram Story. As a great addition to the gradient textures, pack includes 10 fluid gradient shapes and 36 abstract shapes, editable in Illustrator and Photoshop.

Full presentation of the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117003329/Dreamy-Gradients-Shapes

Download here: https://elements.envato.com/dreamy-gradients-shapes-2GJSKRU

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Natalie Sinkevich
Natalie Sinkevich
Welcome to my designography

More by Natalie Sinkevich

View profile
    • Like