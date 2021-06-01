Trending designs to inspire you
Collection of 10 vivid adjustable gradients for Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop in 3 sizes: Landscape, Instagram Post, Instagram Story. As a great addition to the gradient textures, pack includes 10 fluid gradient shapes and 36 abstract shapes, editable in Illustrator and Photoshop.
Full presentation of the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117003329/Dreamy-Gradients-Shapes
Download here: https://elements.envato.com/dreamy-gradients-shapes-2GJSKRU