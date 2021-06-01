Adam Sokołowski

Trading Platform Components (Dark Theme)

Trading Platform Components (Dark Theme) blur gradients ui kit credit card wallet payment chart card onboarding user interface clean minimal app trading ui design system dark ui dark theme dark mode components
Hi people 👋

Below you can find some DT real-time components for rates on currencies, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies, keeping you informed on price action and enabling consistent trading.

Hope you like and enjoy it!
Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

