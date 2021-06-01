Paul Teh

Foster Our Future - Marketing Campaign

Design direction for social cause campaign that attracted other foster agency to adopt and adapt the visual branding to its own campaign. In collaboration with 'Yellow Octopus' while working as design lead in Corporate Communications, Focus on the Family Singapore. (2013)

