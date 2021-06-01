Sleep accessories store logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Sleeping is a really important part of our life: some people sleep some people sleep a lot, some sleep a little, but you can`t disagree with such a thing, that all of them want to sleep with a comfort acessories and on a comfortable place. So, why can`t we name the company as «Like a king», making logo from the silhouette of the bed and royal regalia? In the shop with such a name each of us can fell himself as a member royal family 😉
**********
Согласитесь, что сон — неотъемлемая часть нашей жизни. Некоторые люди спять много, некоторые мало, но тем не менее, каждый хочет, чтобы грёзы приходили в комфортной обстановке, на мягкой подушке и удобной кровати с качественными аксессуарами. Почему бы не назвать фирму «Like a king» введя за известные переменные силуэт кровати и королевскую регалии? В магазине товаров для сна с подобным названием каждый сможет почувствовать себя особой королевских кровей 😉
Some of the logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance