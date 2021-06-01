Welcome Kit for NCVVS

NCVVS (NCSOFT Vietnam Visual Studio) is a division of NCSOFT, the world’s premier publisher and developer of massively multiplayer online games. Established in 1997 in Seoul, South Korea, NCSOFT quickly became the leader in online games with the successful launch of its flagship product Lineage. Today, NCSOFT is well positioned for continued success in the Asian, North American and European markets by expanding its influence reach throughout the world with excellent products and franchises.