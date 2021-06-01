Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Johann Da Costa

Premium kids body wash packaging

Premium kids body wash packaging cute kids cosmetics washing design graphic minimal johanndacosta branding package pure clean blue bubbles shampoo bottle packaging
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 4.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png

I designed the packaging of this kids shower gel, based on a previous logo I created for a French brand. I wanted to create something premium/classy but also funny for making sure pleasing to both kids and parents at the same time.

Explanation about the brand name:

In french, Peau (Po) means Skin
Douche (Doosh) means Shower
Peau douce (Podoosh) means Soft Skin

As usual, no template used, just blank mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Made in France, inspired by your dreams.
