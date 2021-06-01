Premium kids body wash packaging

I designed the packaging of this kids shower gel, based on a previous logo I created for a French brand. I wanted to create something premium/classy but also funny for making sure pleasing to both kids and parents at the same time.

Explanation about the brand name:

In french, Peau (Po) means Skin

Douche (Doosh) means Shower

Peau douce (Podoosh) means Soft Skin

As usual, no template used, just blank mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.