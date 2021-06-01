Premium kids body wash packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed the packaging of this kids shower gel, based on a previous logo I created for a French brand. I wanted to create something premium/classy but also funny for making sure pleasing to both kids and parents at the same time.
Explanation about the brand name:
In french, Peau (Po) means Skin
Douche (Doosh) means Shower
Peau douce (Podoosh) means Soft Skin
As usual, no template used, just blank mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.