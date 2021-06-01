Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arun Varghese Kurian

Banking Dashboard

Arun Varghese Kurian
Arun Varghese Kurian
  • Save
Banking Dashboard ui design adobe xd user experience design banking dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

This is my new dashboard design.

Let me know your opinion.

Happy Designing :)

----------------------------------------------------------------
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Arun Varghese Kurian
Arun Varghese Kurian

More by Arun Varghese Kurian

View profile
    • Like