Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dominik Bednarz

Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠

Dominik Bednarz
Dominik Bednarz
Hire Me
  • Save
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠 typography branding and identity brand identity identity website mark colors logo visual identity branding concept brand branding design branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png
  6. Gravity-Notebooks-Set-Mockup 3.png
  7. 7.png

Hey 👋 Here's an initial brand identity I've crafted together with Bonzer.

As Bonzer is all about SEO and growth, for this design, we opted for space as a metaphor. There's a whole ever-expanding digital universe that people look through, and Bonzer helps people naturally gravitate towards your business. 🪐🎯

There are people behind every business. That's why the "planets" you see here are actually pixelated, coloured textures taken from the Bonzer company photos. 📸🟠

The mark itself is a combination of a target, a magnifying glass and a play on planets and their orbits.

That's it!

Dominik Bednarz
Dominik Bednarz
yadda yadda yadda
Hire Me

More by Dominik Bednarz

View profile
    • Like