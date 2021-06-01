Bonzer Brand Identity 🟠

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey 👋 Here's an initial brand identity I've crafted together with Bonzer.
As Bonzer is all about SEO and growth, for this design, we opted for space as a metaphor. There's a whole ever-expanding digital universe that people look through, and Bonzer helps people naturally gravitate towards your business. 🪐🎯
There are people behind every business. That's why the "planets" you see here are actually pixelated, coloured textures taken from the Bonzer company photos. 📸🟠
The mark itself is a combination of a target, a magnifying glass and a play on planets and their orbits.
