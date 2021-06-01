Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#Project Social Media Agency Landing Page

#Project Social Media Agency Landing Page web design agency agency branding agency landing page agency website agency social media socialmedia dailyui inspirations web design web ui landing page landingpage branding inspiration ui design ui awesome design
Hey guys!👋
I want to share the results of my previous work, I was given the task of redesigning the start page of a Landing Page of a social media agency while maintaining the existing bubble style.

This Swedish-based Social Media Agency provides a variety of services to increase social media engagement for customers using its services.

Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome❤️

