Project Social Media Agency Landing Page

Hey guys!👋
I want to share the results of my previous work, I was given the task of redesigning the start page of a Landing Page of a social media agency while maintaining the existing bubble style.
This Swedish-based Social Media Agency provides a variety of services to increase social media engagement for customers using its services.
Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome❤️
📧 Work With Me: nungkyreza02@gmail.com