Nina Lozinsek

Daily UI Challenge - Sign Up

Nina Lozinsek
Nina Lozinsek
Daily UI Challenge - Sign Up
Today I decided to try the Daily UI Design Challenge to be a bit creative and try some new things besides the projects I work on everyday. The challenge of day 1 was to create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something.

https://www.dailyui.co/

Nina Lozinsek
Nina Lozinsek

