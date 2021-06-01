Mobile Lo-Fi UX Wireframes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’d like to share a low-fidelity wireframes of the mobile application Ochi — educational and reading app for children.
Explore full Ochi design process in behance case study
Feedback much appreciated 🙌
Hit "L" if you like this shot.