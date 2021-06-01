Anna Volkova

Mobile Lo-Fi UX Wireframes

Anna Volkova
Anna Volkova
  • Save
Mobile Lo-Fi UX Wireframes ux wireframing uxdesigner user experience ux mobile app uxdesign userflow user flows mobile ux app low fidelity childrens books reading book library kids books read reading app wires wireframes
Download color palette

I’d like to share a low-fidelity wireframes of the mobile application Ochi — educational and reading app for children.  Explore full Ochi design process in behance case study

Feedback much appreciated 🙌
Hit "L" if you like this shot.

Anna Volkova
Anna Volkova

More by Anna Volkova

View profile
    • Like