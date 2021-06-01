Paul Teh

Quantum Advantage Logo Design

Paul Teh
Paul Teh
  • Save
Quantum Advantage Logo Design autism asperger brand identity branding concept graphic design logo mark logo design
Download color palette

Two logo concept designs. Quantum Advantage is a career coaching platform for high-functioning autistic or asperger working adults in Singapore, helping them to achieve a fulfilling career. (2019)

Paul Teh
Paul Teh

More by Paul Teh

View profile
    • Like