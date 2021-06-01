Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
S. Laila Safitri
Matriks Studio

Elle Florist App

S. Laila Safitri
Matriks Studio
S. Laila Safitri for Matriks Studio
Elle Florist App - flowers, plants delivery app with features including home page, product cards, cart, payment, invoice, and transaction screens for an ecommerce florist experience.
Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Florist App. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)

Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate?
ma.trikstd@gmail.com

Thank you!

Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

