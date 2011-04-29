AG Fabrega

Dribbble Cassette

AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Hire Me
  • Save
Dribbble Cassette
Download color palette

Just imagining what that tape might look like, found in the back of the glove compartment 15 years later while trying to find your iPod, kids in the back of the minivan... would probably sound heavenly.

94e463be32143fb1045f0b2f156ec52e
Rebound of
Tape cassette icon
By Artua
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by AG Fabrega

View profile
    • Like