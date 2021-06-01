Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kosy Approved Logo Design

Kosy Approved Logo Design
Hi everyone,

Time to release the results of logo design project we just finished for Kosy, a virtual office that brings teams closer together.

Credits:
Art direction, logo design
Anton Storozhev
Logo design

Contact us to get your logo design or branding project done: lepisovbranding@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
