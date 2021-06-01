VUI Investment Wallet

Hey folks,

Been quite some time since I've posted and a lot of things changed but mainly I had no time to play around and post some of my experimental works I usually post here. Need to clear my old concepts before I can go to anything no so here we go :D

Quick concept I had for unusual trading app/wallet that could be controlled by your voice while you sit comfortably in your sofa. The app would connect seamlessly with your Apple TV for example, and would let you trade either with simple voice commands or you could do some of the actions on the app and look at the charts on TV.

Will try to find some time and work to post in coming weeks.

Thanks for stopping by!