Bimeb mobile interface

Recently we had a pleasure working with Bimeb. This company is focused on sell materials and accessories for the production of furniture. Our aim was to create a perfect view for their products by digital product. This our mobile concept of Bimeb shop. We created a shopping app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
