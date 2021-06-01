Bimeb mobile interface

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
☀️ Heya dribbblers!☀️
Recently we had a pleasure working with Bimeb. This company is focused on sell materials and accessories for the production of furniture. Our aim was to create a perfect view for their products by digital product. This our mobile concept of Bimeb shop. We created a shopping app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
☀️ Let us know your thought's on that.
🎉Your feedback is always welcome!
❤E-mail us hello@e-ux.pro