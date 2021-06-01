Bimeb mobile interface

☀️ Heya dribbblers!☀️

Recently we had a pleasure working with Bimeb. This company is focused on sell materials and accessories for the production of furniture. Our aim was to create a perfect view for their products by digital product. This our mobile concept of Bimeb shop. We created a shopping app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

☀️ Let us know your thought's on that.

🎉Your feedback is always welcome!

❤E-mail us hello@e-ux.pro