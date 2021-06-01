Daily UI Challenge 020 - Location Tracker

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 20 in the Daily UI challenge. A Location tracker, I had a hard time figuring out how to start this one, I focussed on the triadic colour palette for this one and actually like the end result :)