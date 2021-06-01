Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 020 - Location Tracker

Daily UI Challenge 020 - Location Tracker
Day 20 in the Daily UI challenge. A Location tracker, I had a hard time figuring out how to start this one, I focussed on the triadic colour palette for this one and actually like the end result :)

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
