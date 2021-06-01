Lucky Сard: onboarding illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone. It's now my turn to share experiences we created for Lucky Card, a fintech product with a random prize system instead of a regular cash-back.
I designed these onboarding illustrations in sketch style using chalk brushes. So, those are completely raster images. Besides that, you can probably spot the Lucky Card's brand gradient I used to fill in the outline.
Any thoughts on my sketch style? Let me know by leaving a comment.
Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.