Lucky Сard: onboarding illustrations

Hi everyone. It's now my turn to share experiences we created for Lucky Card, a fintech product with a random prize system instead of a regular cash-back.

I designed these onboarding illustrations in sketch style using chalk brushes. So, those are completely raster images. Besides that, you can probably spot the Lucky Card's brand gradient I used to fill in the outline.

Any thoughts on my sketch style? Let me know by leaving a comment.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.