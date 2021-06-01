Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucky Сard: onboarding illustrations

Lucky Сard: onboarding illustrations illustration sketch raster banking money card finance app fintech onboarding mobile app
Hi everyone. It's now my turn to share experiences we created for Lucky Card, a fintech product with a random prize system instead of a regular cash-back.

I designed these onboarding illustrations in sketch style using chalk brushes. So, those are completely raster images. Besides that, you can probably spot the Lucky Card's brand gradient I used to fill in the outline.

Any thoughts on my sketch style? Let me know by leaving a comment.
