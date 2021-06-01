Primed Bold Brush Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It’s bold, chunky, and ready to make a big impression – Primed is an authentic, hand-drawn brush font made with real marker pens. Perfect for unmissable display text, logos, handwritten quotes, product packaging and more!
As well as a full alternate set of upper & lowercase characters, Primed also includes a set of 18 swashes, ideal for underlining your lettering and adding that extra ‘custom’ style. It's also packed with 47 ligatures, these double and triple letter combinations will help letters connect and flow more naturally.
Available to download now via my website, Set Sail Studios; https://setsailstudios.com/downloads/primed-brush-font/