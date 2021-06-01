Primed Bold Brush Font

It’s bold, chunky, and ready to make a big impression – Primed is an authentic, hand-drawn brush font made with real marker pens. Perfect for unmissable display text, logos, handwritten quotes, product packaging and more!

As well as a full alternate set of upper & lowercase characters, Primed also includes a set of 18 swashes, ideal for underlining your lettering and adding that extra ‘custom’ style. It's also packed with 47 ligatures, these double and triple letter combinations will help letters connect and flow more naturally.

Available to download now via my website, Set Sail Studios; https://setsailstudios.com/downloads/primed-brush-font/